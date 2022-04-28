Venue set for Munster Under 20 hurling final

A venue has been set for this year’s Munster Under 20 hurling final.

Following a coin toss today, Tipperary will travel to the Gaelic Grounds next Wednesday to play Limerick in the Munster decider.

Brendan Cummins side defeated All-Ireland champions Cork last night in their semi-final tie on a scoreline of 2-20 to 1-21.





Speaking after last night’s win in Semple Stadium, Brendan Cummins says his sides great work rate will have to go up another level next week:

“That’s been the bed rock of what we’ve been trying to drill in to these lads since January was that we need to work hard and work harder than the opposition.

“If your corner forward is tackling really hard, it saves your corner back up the other end and that kind of philosophy seems to have worked across the pitch tonight and it served us well against Waterford as well but it’ll need to be better again against Limerick in the final.”