Ursuline Thurles are All-Ireland Junior A schools camogie champions.

That’s after they won today’s final replay against Loreto Kilkenny in Johnstown on a final score of 2-8 to 2-5.

Lucy Purcell raised the green flag for Ursuline in the first half after a shot from a very tight angle whilst Caoimhe Stakelum’s goal in the 52nd minute proved vital.





The win comes after the Thurles side battled back from 13 points down to force a replay last time out.