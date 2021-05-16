UPDATE: Further cancelations at South Tipperary General Hospital following cyberattack

South Tipperary General Hospital have given further updates on the cancelation of services in light of the recent cyberattack.

The Hospital’s management says the following services will be cancelled for the coming week:

All routine x-rays , MRI, Phlebotomy ,and Pre-Operative Assessments, All elective surgery and endoscopy treatments.





The hospital has also had to cancel all outpatient clinic appointments, with the exception of antenatal clinics, physiotherapy outpatient and cardiac diagnostic.

However, expectant mothers with previously scheduled appointments should attend as normal.