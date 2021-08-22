Unique wellness day takes place in Glengarra today

Throughout the day today (Sunday) there will be a host of events in Glengarra as part of a unique wellness day deeply rooted in nature.

Suaimhneas sna Coillte takes place at Glengarra Mountain Lodge with a host of events on the agenda.

There will be everything from yoga and meditation to a beeswax cloth demo and a leaf printing station.





Registration on eventbrite is essential for both free and ticketed events.

Breeda Fitzgerald from Burncourt Community Council explained what the foraging walk involves.

“There is a foraging walk with a lady called Jo Goodyear, who is a botanist and a herbalist and she works out of The Blackrock Herbal Clinic.

“We walk past things every day that we don’t even notice and she is going to show us how to realise their value, as food, biodiversity, medicine, whatever.”