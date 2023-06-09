Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply for customers in Emly

Uisce Éireann crews are working to restore the water supply for customers in Emly.

Due to the location of a significant burst in the Emly area, it is estimated that the work may take a number of days to complete.

To lessen the impact on consumers, tankering of water to the network from another plan will begin tomorrow, and crews have altered some of the network to maintain customer supply when possible.





Those in the following areas, particularly at higher elevations, may be impacted by reduced water pressure and/or water outages until works are completed: Emly, Knocklong Road, Hospital Road, Duncummin, Rodus, Glenbane and surrounding areas.