Uisce Éireann working to restore normal water for customers supplied by Newport Regional Scheme

Uisce Éireann is working to restore normal water for impacted customers supplied by the Newport Regional Scheme.

Following an operational issue at the Newport Water Treatment Plant, Uisce Éireann is working to restore normal water for impacted customers.

Repairs are ongoing, and it is expected they will be completed by 8 a.m. tomorrow.





Customers in Newport, Birdhill, Gortybriagne, Ballinahinch, Killocully, and the surrounding area may be impacted by lower than normal water pressure, and those on higher ground may experience intermittent water outages.