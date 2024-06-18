Uisce Éireann to push for Shannon Pipeline to proceed

The current water supply for the East of the country and the Midlands is too dependent on the River Liffey according to Uisce Éireann.

The utility will tell politicians today that a controversial new supply from the River Shannon is needed urgently.

The CEO of Uisce Éireann will tell an Oireachtas Committee this afternoon that the River Liffey is extremely sensitive to drought and contamination.

It’s the main water supply source for 1.7 million people in the Greater Dublin Area.

The utility is concerned the supply can’t meet the needs of Ireland’s growing population.

It says the Water Supply Project – that will see water piped from the Parteen Basin on the River Shannon in North Tipp to a reservoir at Peamount in Dublin – must proceed urgently.