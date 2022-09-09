Two tries for Tipp’s Murphy Crowe helps Ireland into World Cup quarter-finals

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe’s two tries have helped Ireland through to the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

The Tipperary woman went over the whitewash in the 3rd minute and again in the 8th minute, helping Ireland to a 24-12 win over Brazil in Cape Town.

The win sees Ireland through to the quarter-finals, where they will play on Saturday evening against the winners of New Zealand and Colombia.





The Irish men’s side are also into a World Cup quarter-final after they followed up their opening round win over Portugal this morning with a 17-5 win over England in the last 16.

They now go on to play the winners of South Africa and Chile in tomorrow’s last eight encounter.