Two Tipperary schools are into All-Ireland camogie finals.

Colaiste Phobal Roscrea defeated St. Killian’s College, Garron Tower of Antrim in today’s All-Ireland C semi-final.

The final score in Moneygall was Colaiste Phobal Roscrea 1-07 St. Killian’s College 0-09.





Meanwhile, in the A semi-final Cashel Community School also recorded victory.

They defeated Cross and Passion Ballycastle to reach the decider.

In Leahy Park, Cashel, it finished Cashel Community School 0-09 Cross and Passion 0-08.