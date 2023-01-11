Two Tipperary schools through to Harty Cup quarter-finals

Two Tipperary schools are through to the semi-finals of the Harty Cup.

Thurles CBS booked their place in the last four with a dramatic quarter-final win over St. Colman’s Fermoy.

With the Cork side up by two points in injury time, Tommy Maher scored a goal for Thurles to win the game on a final score of 1-16 to 0-17.





They will now take on Cork’s Midleton CBS in the semi-final on January 21st.

That’s after they defeated De La Salle 2-15 to , 0-16 thanks to two late goals in their last eight matchup.

Meanwhile, Cashel Community School also secured a place in the semi-finals today.

A Ben Currivan goal in the first half helped Cashel to a 1-13 to 0-13 victory over CBC Cork.

They will face Limerick opposition in the semi-final in the form of Ardscoil Rís on January 21st.

They defeated Our Lady’s Templemore in their quarter-final tie on a full-time score of 1-22 to 1-16.

Ciaran O’Shea scored Templemore’s goal in the first-half.