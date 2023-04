Two Tipperary ladies footballers have been named in the National Football League Division 2 team of the year.

Aherlow’s Anna Rose Kennedy has been named in midfield whilst Cahir’s Aishling Moloney was named at full forward.

The selections come following Tipp’s league campaignw hich saw Peter Creedon’s side win five of their seven games.





The Tipperary ladies footballers begin their Munster championship campaign at home to Cork this Sunday in Cahir at 2pm.