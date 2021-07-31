Two Tipperary men embark on epic physical challenge for South Tipperary Hospice

This weekend, two Tipperary men will take on an epic physical challenge in a bid to raise funds for South Tipperary Hospice.

Two men, two bikes, three mountains and a tough 120km cycle to Kerry is the form that this year’s Bikes and Hikes for Hospice will take.

The event kicked off this morning with a gentle hike at Lake Muskry and a family fun day.





The event is organised by Micheál Peters and Alan O’Dwyer, Alan spoke to Tipp FM about what is involved for the rest of the weekend.

“We’re doing the Galtee Mór walk in memory of Breda Peters, that is Sunday, from the Skeheenarinky side, it’s up the Black Road and there’s a car park at the top, with plenty of parking.

“We’ll be heading off at 10am and that’s up the Galtee Mór from there, in memory of Micheál’s late Mam Breda Peters.

“Then, on the Monday, we’re heading off to Killarney from the filling station in Bansha, cycling to Killarney to climb Carrauntoohill on Tuesday once again.”

Micheál’s mother Breda lost her battle with cancer in August, 2019 and Alan has lost his mother, father and sister to cancer, while he still battles the disease himself.

The Hospice supported these families and many more during these unbearably painful times they were faced with and offered them healing through their dedication, professionalism, support and kindness.

Last year Alan and Micheál raised over €23,000 for the Hospice, which would not have been possible without the people’s generosity and support.

For more information, see their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Bikes-and-Hikes-for-Hospice-104952271748475.

The GoFund me link is available here: https://gofund.me/3bc15c41.