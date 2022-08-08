Two Tipperary athletes selected to represent Ireland at upcoming international event

Two Tipperary athletes have been selected to represent Ireland at an upcoming international event.

David Mansfield and William Maunsell will be part of the Irish team competing at the Antrim Coast International Half Marathon.

The Clonmel Athletic club duo are both trained by fellow international athlete and Clonmel native Seán Tobin.





The event will be both David and William’s respective debuts at senior international level.

The event, described as one of the fastest half marathon courses in the World, takes place in Larne, Co. Antrim on Sunday, August 28th.