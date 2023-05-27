Two Tipp projects win prizes at .IE Digital Town Awards 2023

Two Tipperary projects have won prizes at this year’s .IE Digital Town Awards 2023.

These awards recognise efforts and commitment to digital innovation and are given to groups encouraging the uptake and use of internet for businesses, citizens and communities. T

Clonmel’s Smart Skill’s for Farming Communities programme, developed to help farmers use new technologies to make their work easier, was crowned the overall winner and winner of the Agri-tech category, securing a total prize fund of €16,000.





Meanwhile Rossmore Scratchers, a local coding club won the Community Digital award securing €6,000 in prize money.

They have provided a volunteer-led space for digital projects through STEAM for children and adults alike.

In total, 22 town and community digital projects were recognised at this year’s .IE Digital Town Awards.