Two Tipp actors are up for BAFTAS tonight

Two Tipp actors could win BAFTAS tonight.

Kerry Condon of Thurles is nominated for a BAFTA for her role as Siobhan Suillbhean in The Banshees of Inisherin, and Nenagh’s Daryl McCormack is up for one for his role in Good Luck to You Leo Grande.

Half the nominations for leading actor are Irish, with ten nominations alone for The Banshees of Inisherin.





Paul Mescal is nominated for Aftersun, and Colin Farrell is in the mix for The Banshees of Inisherin, as well as co-stars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan receiving nominations.

Two other films set in Ireland, Wonder and An Irish Goodbye, are also nominated for awards and An Cailín Ciúin is the first Irish language film to be nominated.

The Banshee’s director, Martin McDonagh, says they’re amazed at the reaction.

“We thought we were just all making a smallish film. We didn’t think it would ever have this kind of reaction. It’s been amazing. It’s great to do it with mates, Colin and Brendan are all mates, and Kerry and Barry too. It’s been a dream, really.”