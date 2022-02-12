Two Thurles schools reach Junior All-Ireland camogie finals

Two Tipperary schools are into All-Ireland junior camogie finals.

Ursuline Thurles are into the Junior A final after their semi-final victory in Derry this afternoon.

They beat home side St. Patrick’s Maghera to reach the decider on a final score of 2-10 to 1-11.





They go on to play Loreto Kilkenny in the decider.

There was also success in the B grade for another Thurles secondary school.

Presentation Thurles defeated Banagher earlier today in their semi-final clash in Banagher.

It finished up Presentation Thurles 1-14 Banagher 0-05.

They will play St. Bridget’s Callan in the final.