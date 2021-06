Two people were arrested in Tipperary last night (Friday, June 18th) for separate instances of driving under the influence.

Following reports from concerned members of the public, a motorist was arrested in Cashel under the suspicion of drink driving.

A separate incident occurred in Cahir at the same time.





Gardaí intercepted a vehicle driving erratically and almost colliding with an articulated lorry.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving after testing positive for Cannabis.