Two men were arrested in County Tipperary yesterday following a seizure of tablets worth €10,000.

The arrests were made in Clonmel after Gardaí noticed two males acting suspiciously on the N24 Clonmel bypass.

After stopping the vehicle, Gardaí searched the car and found the tablets concealed in the vehicle.





Both men were arrested and detained in Clonmel Garda Station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.