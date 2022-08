Orla O’Dwyer has picked up where she left off in the new AFLW season.

The Tipperary dual star, who was an All-Australian last year, was in flying form this morning as the Brisbane Lions got their season off on the right foot.

O’Dwyer recorded 20 disposals and scored two goals to help the Lions to a massive 76-27 win over Fremantle.





The Tipperary woman also recorded two marks and three tackles in a busy performance.