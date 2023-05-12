Two changes to Tipperary team ahead of Tailteann Cup opener

The Tipperary senior football team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Tailteann Cup opener against Meath.

Two changes have been made to the team that played Kerry with Paudie Feehan and Mikey O’Shea coming in to start for Mark Russell and the injured Emmet Moloney.

Tipperary are in Group 2 with Meath, Down and Waterford with the top two guaranteed a place in the knockout stages.





Throw-in tomorrow is at 6.30pm in Navan and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Clonmel.

Tipperary squad to play Meath: