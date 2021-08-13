Two changes to Tipperary team ahead of relegation semi-final

Declan Carr has named his team to play Kerry in tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior relegation play-off semi-final.

The side shows two changes from the team that lost to Meath in the last group game, with Caitlin Kennedy and Anna-Rose Kennedy making way for Marie Creedon and Aoibhe O’Shea.

A win for the Premier will see them retain their senior status for the 2022 season, whilst a loss will see them into a relegation final with either Cavan or Tyrone.





Kerry were competitive in their group, losing out to Galway and Donegal whilst Tipperary suffered heavy defeats to Cork and Meath in their group games.

The loss of captain Aishling Moloney due to a knee injury and Emma Morrissey with another long term injury has hampered the Premier’s ability going forward, soring just 1-17 across both championship games so far.

Kerry’s top scorer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh has equaled Tipp’s scoring across the Kingdom’s opening two games, scoring 3-11.

Throw-in is at 2pm tomorrow afternoon in Mallow.

Tipperary team vs Kerry:

L Fitzpatrick (capt.); L Nagle, M Curley, E Cronin; E Kelly, L Spillane, L Dillon; O O’Dwyer, A O’Shea; C O’Dwyer, A Fennessy, N Hayes; R Howard, M Creedon, A McGuigan.