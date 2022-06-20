Two bodies discovered in Cloneen

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances following the discovery of two bodies today, Monday, 20th June 2022 in Cloneen, Co.Tipperary.

The bodies of an elderly man and elderly woman were discovered at a domestic residence earlier this afternoon.





The scene remains preserved at this time and an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau will take place later this evening.

The offices of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Early indications suggest both bodies were undiscovered for a period of time