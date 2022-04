There’s a big game in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier Division this evening.

League leaders St. Michael’s welcome Clonmel Town to Cooke Park for a 5pm kick-off.

The Tipp Town side sit level on 40-points with Peake Villa ahead of this evening’s game, which is their penultimate league game of the season.





A win for the Saints would see them go three points clear of Peake Villa before the top two sides meet in the final game of the season.