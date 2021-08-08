TSDL makes long awaited return this afternoon

Local soccer makes it’s long awaited return today in the South of the county.

The TSDL Clonmel Credit Union Premier League gets underway with four games taking place this afternoon.

Defending champions St. Michaels play host to Cahir Park at 12pm whilst at the same time, newcomers Cashel Town are at home to Clonmel Town.





Two games kick-off at 3pm, with Peake Villa hosting Vee Rovers and Bansha Celtic welcoming Glengoole United.

St. Michael’s will be the team to beat in the league again this year but Muiris Walsh believes Peake Villa may be best of the rest:

“Peake Villa to me, are the best footballing side in the league, they probably just don’t have the physical presence to compete for the league or win the league.

“They’ve also lost Matthew McKevitt to Treaty United and whether they can get around that I don’t know but they’ve maintained the services of Pippy Carroll.

“I have to mention Alan Leahy, anybody who’s been around junior soccer will know how great a centre-back this fella is and he’s entering into his 23rd season with Peake Villa.”

Meanwhile in the NT&DL Premier Division, there are also four games taking place.

BT Harps meet Borrisokane, Clodagh Rangers play Lough Derg, Killavilla United are up against Borroway Rovers and defending champions Nenagh Celtic face Moneygall.

All those games kick-off at 11.30am.

Muiris Walsh’s full season preview of the TSDL season can be found 32 minutes in to Friday night’s Across The Line: