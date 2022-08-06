Tributes pour in following tragic passing of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke

Tributes are pouring in around the county and the wider GAA community nationally following the tragic passing of Tipperary senior hurler Dillon Quirke.

The 24-year-old passed away last night after falling ill during a match in the Tipperary senior hurling championship.

Quirke, who was captain of Clonoulty/Rossmore, was in action for his sides game with Kilruane MacDonaghs.





After receiving medical attention on the field in Semple Stadium, Quirke was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he passed away.

A player with huge ability and passion for the game, Quirke won an All-Ireland at minor and Under 21 level for the Premier whilst also winning a Harty Cup with Thurles CBS and a county senior hurling title with Clonoulty/Rossmore in 2018.

Liam Sheedy, who handed Quirke his Tipperary debut in 2020, has described him as a ‘smashing person on and off the pitch’.

Former Tipperary hurler Conal Bonnar described Dillon as ‘a lovely young man’ and ‘a great hurler for club and county’.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also passed on his sympathies saying he was ‘shocked and saddened’ by the tragic news.

President Michael D. Higgins also expressed his deepest sympathies to family and friends of Dillon for what the president has described as ‘an inestimable loss’.