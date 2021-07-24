Tributes paid following the sudden passing of Gortnahoe-Glengoole hurler

Tributes are being paid following the sudden passing of a hurler in South Tipperary.

Paul Langton, who’s in his 40’s, passed away on Wednesday.

Paul hurled for many years with Gortnahoe-Glengoole’s Intermediate team and had this year returned to the field to play with the club’s newly formed Junior C team.





Gortnahoe-Glengoole PRO William Coleman says it’s a sad day for the club:

“Paul was a long-time playing with the club. He was always a very fit man and was one of the fittest players in the club when he was back playing at the Intermediate level in the early 2000’s.

“It’s a sad day alright and it was great to have him back around for the last couple of months.

“He would’ve played from an early age, he played a bit of soccer with Glengoole United as well so he put his hand to any sport that was going.

“He always gave 110% and you always knew what you were going to get from Paul, he always gave it his all and was a fierce honest hard-working man.”

And with Paul reposing from his mother’s residence this evening, drive-in bingo in the parish has been cancelled.