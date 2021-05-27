Tributes paid following the passing of Johnny Everard

Tributes are being paid following the passing of Tipperary’s oldest surviving All-Ireland winner.

Moyne-Templetuohy club man Johnny Everard passed away at the age of 97.

He won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal with Tipperary in 1950, when the Premier beat Kilkenny.





Johnny was also a selector on the 1971 Moyne-Templetuohy team that won the county senior hurling title and is the last member of that management team to pass away.

County board chairman and Moyne-Templetuohy clubman Joe Kennedy says Johnny’s passing is the end of an era:

“He’s been a massive influence to his family and to his club over the years and it’s a big loss to the club but it’s a huge loss to the family.

“They’ve been very good to him over the past number of years when he has been incapacitated.

“It’s the end of an era, he’s the last of his own family to die as well and it is the end of an era both for the family and the club.”