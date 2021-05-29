Transport Minister commits to raising safety issue of M7 near Birdhill to TII

The Transport Minister has committed to raising safety issues on a stretch of motorway in north Tipperary with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Eamon Ryan was asked by Labour Leader Alan Kelly to comment on the situation on the M7 near Birdhill, which he says is continuously the scene of crashes due to an inadequate road surface.

Efforts are also continuing this summer to set up a unique speed detection system on the stretch of motorway between Nenagh and Birdhill.





Minister Ryan has agreed to raise the issue further:

“This week I’m signing off on what is a climate adaptation fund which is actually about protection of road surface often due to heavy rain fall, heavy hail events, those sort of things you mention.

“It’s actually become a significant issue in terms of flood waters washing away surface, creating very dangerous driving conditions.

“So, I would commit to that, I’ll ask TII to look specifically at the M7 close to Birdhill in that regard.”