Toy library could be on the cards for Tipperary Cahir Cashel municipal district

A toy library could be on the cards for the Tipperary Cahir Cashel municipal district.

Councillors supported Declan Burgess’ motion to run a pilot programme in the county.

Councillor Burgess said that such a service can offer social inclusion opportunities, and also cuts down on plastic waste from toys.





He told Tipp FM that they will be looking into how the service is working elsewhere.

“The toy library model has been hugely successful, and it has been rolled out in other counties, such as Monaghan and Cork and it’s in the process of being rolled out in Balbriggan Library in Dublin.

“The library service has committed to carrying out an assessment, and we’ll see how the library service has dealt with a toy library in the other counties I mentioned.

“It seems successful, so we’re going to look at that and look at piloting a toy library here in Tipperary.”