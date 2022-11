The AIL returns after a two-week break this afternoon with all three Tipperary teams in action.

In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond welcome league leaders Queens University to New Ormond Park whilst Cashel are at home to Old Crescent.

Then in Division 2C, Clonmel have a tough assignment as the 6-wins-from-6 Instonians visit Ardghaoithe.





All three games get underway at 2.30pm.