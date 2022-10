It was a tough day for all three of Tipperary’s AIL teams this afternoon,

The AIL was back this weekend after a two week break and in Division 2C, losing bonus points went the way of Nenagh Ormond and Cashel.

Nenagh were on the road playing Ballymena, where they were beaten 16-14 whilst for Cashel, they led Barnhall at home 21-5 but the Kildare men battled back to win 22-21.





Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel were in Dublin playing Skerries, where they were beaten 43-21.