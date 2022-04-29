Tommy Dunne loses hearing, 12 week ban upheld by Central Hearing Committee

Tipperary coach Tommy Dunne has lost his hearing into his 12 week suspension.

The Toomevara native received a red card from referee Johnny Murphy in Tipp’s loss to Waterford on April 17th.

A hearing took place on Thursday evening, with the 12 week ban being upheld by the Central Hearings Committee.





Dunne was deemed to have used “threatening language” towards an official and was cited for a Category V infraction.

The former All-Ireland winning captain will now have no involvement with the Tipperary team for the next three months.