Tom Delaney named Munster Minor hurler of the year

Tipperary are to receive another award at this weekend’s Munster GAA awards.

Tom Delaney has been named Munster Minor hurler of the year for 2022.

The Cahir native was an integral part of the Munster and All-Ireland winning minor hurling team this year.





Tom scored 2-23 throughout the championship, including 1-12 from play against Waterford in the Munster semi-final.

Delaney joins fellow Tipp natives Nicky English, Martin Spain and Tim Floyd who will also receive awards at the ceremony in Hotel Minella on Saturday.