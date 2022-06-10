Together for Hospice Sun Flower Days are returning to Tipperary.

This weekend, the movement will take to the streets of Nenagh, Thurles, Roscrea and areas around South Tipp to raise funds for the delivery of in-home care.

With the help of this year’s ambassador, Diarmuid Gavin, they will also launch a digital campaign featuring a virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden.





North Tipperary Hospice Movement (NTHM) has a goal of €400,000 each year to fund the equipment needed to support people who need care from the comfort of their own homes.

All of their services are free of charge, and they provide information, therapy, counselling, and support groups to clients and their families.

Included in their services are classes in wellness, art, and yoga for the clients and their families, provided by Tipperary E.T.B.

The organisation also funds three cancer care centres across North Tipperary – Suir Haven in Thurles, Saimhneas in Nenagh, and Outreach in Roscrea.