Tobin named December Sports Star of the month

The December Tipp FM sports star of the month award has been announced.

On last night’s Extra-Time with Ronan Quirke, Seán Tobin of Clonmel Athletic Club was named the winner.

Tobin competed in his first ever marathon in December where he set a new record for the fastest marathon ever recorded on the continent of Antarctica.





In minus 14 degrees temperatures, the Clonmel man ran a time of 2:53:33 just 1000km north of the South Pole.

