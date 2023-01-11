Tipp’s Sean Guerins departs Treaty United

Tipperary’s Sean Guerins has departed from Treaty United.

The Templemore man represented the Limerick side in their maiden season and second season at centre-back.

Guerins, who played for BT Harps and St. Michael’s, made 51 appearances and scored two goals in his two seasons in Limerick.





Treaty United issued a statement citing that the Templemore man would be departing the club due to work commitments whilst also expressing their gratitude to him, ending the statement saying that they hope to see him back again soon.