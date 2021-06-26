Tipp’s McGeever poised for Olympic selection

Ballina’s Finn McGeever looks poised to be selected for this summer’s Olympics following his performance at last nights Swim Ireland performance meet.

He won the men’s 400metre freestyle final with a time of 3:58:84.

The Tipperary man now looks set to be selected for the 4×200 metre relay team, which he helped qualify for next month’s games in Tokyo.





McGeever, along with Jack McMillan, Gerry Quinn and Jordan Sloan, secured Olympic Qualification for Team Ireland back in May, with the final team selections due in the coming days.