Tipp’s McCarthy the star of the show as West Coast Eagles record opening round victory

Aisling McCarthy was the star of the show as the West Coast Eagles got their AFLW season off to a winning start.

The Tipperary ladies footballer recorded 18 disposals, six clearances and eight tackles alongside a crucial goal to seal her sides 40-28 win over Port Adelaide.

The Cahir native’s fourth quarter goal sparked the Eagles comeback after being two goals down.





McCarthy also recorded a behind in a busy performance in Perth.

The victory was the Eagles first opening round win in their four season history.