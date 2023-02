Tipperary’s level of disposable income for 2020 was below the national average.

The CSO today released these details which show that the median in the Premier county was 21,822, giving it an index of 93.

However, the national average for disposable income over that year came in at 23,471, and an index of 100.





Dublin continued to have the highest disposable income per person in Ireland in 2020 at €27,688.

CSO figures show Donegal recorded the lowest at just over €18,300.