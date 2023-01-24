Tipp’s Kerry Condon nominated for Oscar

Thurles’ Kerry Condon has been nominated for an Oscar for her role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

She features in the “Best Supporting Actress” category for her portrayal of Siobhán Súillbhean in the critically acclaimed Irish film.

In all, there are 13 Irish nominations at this year’s Oscars, with the Banshees of Inisherin accounting for nine of them.





Fellow Thurles actor Pat Shortt, who plays Johnjoe Devine in Martin McDonagh’s black comedy, says it’s great for everyone involved.

“It’s fantastic news, isn’t it? I mean, it’s very, very exciting for the cast and crew and for everybody. It’s amazing for Kerry, for Colin, Barry and Brendan and Martin. It’s fantastic, and everyone can celebrate.”

Full List of Irish Oscar Nominations: