Tipp’s Dorothy Wall placed among replacements for Ireland’s final TikTok Women’s Six Nations outing

Tipperary’s Dorothy Wall is fit enough only for a place among the replacements in Ireland’s final TikTok Women’s Six Nations outing.

Head coach Greg McWilliams has named an unchanged starting fifteen for Saturday’s game with Scotland in Edinburgh.

The Fethard native missed last week’s defeat to England with an ankle injury.





Linda Djougang is fit to start at loosehead, having come through the return-to-play protocols.

Ireland need a bonus point win to avoid ending the tournament with the wooden spoon.