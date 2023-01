A Tipperary referee has been appointed for an upcoming All-Ireland Club Final.

Derry side Glen take on Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes in this year’s All-Ireland senior club football final on Sunday January 22nd in Croke Park.

Tipperary’s Derek O’Mahoney has been selected as the man in the middle for club football’s showpiece.





The Ardfinnan clubman has Croke Park experience, refereeing the 2021 All-Ireland Minor football final between Meath and Tyrone.