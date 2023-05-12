Tipp’s Ben Healy & Diarmuid Barron in Munster lineup for URC semi-final

The Munster team has been named ahead of Saturday’s URC semi-final against Leinster.

Nenagh’s Ben Healy comes into the starting lineup and is one of four changes from the team that started against Glasgow last weekend.

Meanwhile, Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron and Peter O’Mahony have come through injury to earn a place in the starting fifteen.





Craig Casey, Keith Earls and John Hodnett all come in to start for tomorrow’s 5.30pm kick-off in the Aviva Stadium.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Rory Scannell, Alex Kendellen.