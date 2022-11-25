Tipp’s Barron says Munster looking to build momentum following South Africa win

The Munster team has been named ahead of tomorrow evening’s URC clash with Connacht.

World Rugby team of the year lock Tadhg Beirne joins Jean Kleyn in the second row whilst captain Peter O’Mahony is in the back row alongside John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen.

Craig Casey and Joey Carbery start as the half-backs and with Jack Crowley on the bench there’s no Ben Healy in the matchday squad.





Meanwhile, Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron starts in the front row alongside former Cistercian College Roscrea student Josh Wycherley.

Barron, who scored a try against South Africa in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, says they are hoping to build on that win:

“In terms of momentum, it’s something we haven’t really been lucky enough to create for ourselves this year so far and you’ve got to take it when it comes your way and try to build momentum in the best way we can.

“It was a huge occasion for us, the crowd was incredible and the whole occasion was incredible so, it was class for us and we’re looking to build on it.”

Kick-off at Thomond Park is at 7.35pm on Saturday.

Ulster host Zebre in the United Rugby Championship this evening.

Bansha’s Jake Flannery earns his first appearance for Ulster in the 10 shirt.

Kick off at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast is at 7.35pm.