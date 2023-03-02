Tipp’s Barron to make 50th appearance as Snyman returns to Munster matchday squad

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron is set to make his 50th appearance for Munster tomorrow night.

He’s been named to start at hooker for Graham Rowntree’s side in Friday night’s URC clash against Scarlets.

The team shows two other changes with Patrick Campbell and Calvin Nash also coming in to the starting fifteen.





However, a big boost for Munster is the inclusion of RG Snyman in the matchday squad.

The South-African lock has been out of action since suffering a serious knee injury in October 2021.

Munster defence coach and Tipp native Denis Leamy is excited to have the World Cup winner back:

“It’s exciting to have him back around the place.

“Obviously he’s a World class player, a World Cup winner so just the energy he adds, the experience he adds, even in reviews and stuff like that he really has an awful lot of knowledge that we can draw on and he’s a very interesting guy to pick his brain.

“His experiences and his examples would be really good for us going forward so yeah, very excited to have him back.”

Kick-off tomorrow at the sold out Musgrave Park is at 7.35pm.