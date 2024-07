Willie Maher has stepped down as the manage rof the Laois senior hurling team.

The Ballingarry native has been in charge of the O’Moore county since 2022.

The former All-Ireland winnng minor hurling manager with Tipperary reached the Joe McDonagh Cup final this year, where his side narrowly lost out to Offaly.

In a statement, Maher says that the decision was not made lightly but that after much reflection he believes it’s the right time to step away.