Tipperary’s top two rugby sides clash in Nenagh tonight

A big crowd is expected in Nenagh this evening for the meeting of Tipperary’s top two rugby sides.

Nenagh Ormond and Cashel do battle in Division 2A of the AIL at New Ormond Park.

The home side come into the game off the back of wins over UL Bohemian and Barnhall whilst Cashel also have momentum on their side after last weekend’s win over UL Bohemian.





The sides last met in April of this year during last season’s AIL, where Cashel got the win on the road on a final score of 20-10.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm.