Tipperary’s Tailteann Cup Campaign starts in Carlow this afternoon

Tipperary embark on their first ever Tailteann Cup journey this afternoon.

David Power’s men travel to Cullen Park to take on Carlow in the first round at 2pm.

The sides met in March in the league, with the Premier running out 2-16 to 0-11.





Tipp come into the game following their six point defeat to Limerick in the Munster semi-final.

Former Tipperary goalkeeper Paul Fitzgerald outlines what improvements he’d like to see from Tipp:

“The boys normally respond well after a poor performance, the likes of Conor and the guys would very rarely play two bad games in a row, you’ll see him mad for road on Sunday again.

“You’d obviously like to see an improvement in the kickouts, the way it went in the second half against Limerick wouldn’t be good enough at any level but again I’d imagine you would, they’ll probably have worked on that and tweaked a few things there and that transition from defence to attack, just put a bit more pace into it.”

