A Tipperary man has been named to Cycling Ireland’s team for an upcoming UCI Junior Men’s Nations Cup event.

Patrick O’Loughlin from the Carrick Wheelers club in Carrick-on-Suir is named to the six man team for the upcoming GP Andre Noyelle.

The six-man team will be competing in the Under 19 version of Gent Wevelgem which takes place on Sunday 27th March.





The 121km race starts and concludes in the Belgian city of Ypres.