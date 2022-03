Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions have progressed to the semi-finals of the AFLW season overnight.

The defending champions had a commanding 70-20 win over Collingwood in their qualifying final in The Gabba.

Tipperary dual star Orla O’Dwyer continued her sensational form, scoring a goal and a behind in the win, whilst also recording 18 disposals and 2 marks.





The Lions now go on to the semi-finals to play Melbourne next weekend.